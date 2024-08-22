Man charged with murder after 53-year-old David Dosa stabbed to death in Luton

David Dosa was stabbed to death outside his home in Luton

A man has been charged with murder after 53-year-old David Dosa was stabbed to death outside his Luton home.

Yasar Hussain, aged 27, and of Aylesbury, was charged with murder and possession of a bladed article yesterday (Wednesday).

He has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).

Mr Dosa was stabbed outside his Farley Court home on August 15.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, leading the investigation, said: “This is a significant step in our investigation into the tragic death of David last week.

“This is clearly a traumatic time for his family and friends. Our thoughts are with them at this time and our specialist officers are supporting them.

“We are continuing our enquiries into this incident and urge anyone who has information to contact us.”

You can report information online or call 101 quoting Op Ardennais – or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.