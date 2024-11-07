Man charged with murder after body found in Luton

A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in Luton on Monday (November 4).

Nathaniel Sereaton, 42, and of Milliners Court, Luton, was charged with murder after paramedics discovered the body of a man in his 50s at an address in Luton’s Alphorp Road.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear in Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 11).

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the formal identification of the deceased, but his next of kin has been informed.

