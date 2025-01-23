Man charged with murder after death of Luton woman
A man has been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm following the death of Luton woman Diane Cleary.
Jacob Clark, 25, from Skelton Close, Luton, was arrested on Wednesday (January 22) and was charged with murder earlier today (Thursday).
He has been remanded into custody ahead of a court hearing at Luton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday).
Diane Cleary, 46, was injured in an incident in Turners Road North, Luton at around 11.30am on Monday (January 20) and died shortly afterwards.
A second woman sustained injuries, which police say are not life-threatening, in the same incident.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Wroxham or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.