A man has been charged with murder following the death of Luton resident Meuric Roberts in his Hitchin Road flat last week.

Simon Lewis, 39, of Chapel Street, Luton, was arrested following the death of Meuric Roberts, 51, in Hitchin Road on Wednesday (April 24).

Crime news

Lewis appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday where he was remanded in custody ahead of a further appearance at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday (April 30).