Man charged with murder of Dunstable woman, 84 as victim is named
Margaret Worby was found dead in her home in Kingsbury Avenue on Thursday (January 23).
Officers were called to the property just after 1.40pm after reports that a woman had sustained injuries. Emergency services attended but Margaret was pronounced dead at the scene.
Roger Worby, 83, of Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable, has been charged with murder in connection with the investigation, and appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (January 25).
He has been remanded into custody ahead of a further hearing at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday (January 28).
Anyone with information can contact police via the Bedfordshire Police website or via 101 quoting Operation Eisele.