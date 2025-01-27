Man charged with murder of Dunstable woman, 84 as victim is named

Police car.

A man has been charged with the murder of an 84-year-old Dunstable woman.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Worby was found dead in her home in Kingsbury Avenue on Thursday (January 23).

Officers were called to the property just after 1.40pm after reports that a woman had sustained injuries. Emergency services attended but Margaret was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger Worby, 83, of Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable, has been charged with murder in connection with the investigation, and appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (January 25).

He has been remanded into custody ahead of a further hearing at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday (January 28).

Anyone with information can contact police via the Bedfordshire Police website or via 101 quoting Operation Eisele.