Man charged with murder of woman and two teenagers found dead in Luton flat

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman and two teenagers in Luton.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, the victims are believed to be Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13, all of Leabank.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the three people who sadly lost their lives yesterday and their loved ones. Although formal identification has yet to take place, next of kin of those who we believe to have died have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. We would ask that their privacy is respected at this unimaginably difficult time.

Leabank. Picture: Bedfordshire Police.

“Following the discovery of the three bodies yesterday, we immediately dispatched a number of officers to the scene. Shortly afterwards they arrested an 18-year-old man, who has now been charged with three counts of murder, as well as a number of firearms offences.

“I’d like to praise all of the officers involved in this investigation so far, especially those who were first at the scene and were met with such awful circumstances, and those who have worked round the clock to establish the the details surrounding these tragic deaths.

“Officers will remain in place at the scene in coming days while we continue our enquiries, and we will also have additional community officers in and around the area to provide reassurance to members of the public at this difficult time.”

Prosper was charged with murder on Saturday (September 14), and has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (September 16).