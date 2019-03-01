Man charged with murder over missing midwife student

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of missing student Joy Morgan.

Joy, who has links with Luton, has not been seen since attending an event on Boxing Day.

Shohfah-El Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road in Cricklewood, north-west London, appeared at Hatfield Remand Court charged with her murder.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at St Albans Crown Court today (Friday).

The family of the 21-year-old last week issued a public appeal for information on her whereabouts.

Joy, who studies midwifery at the University of Hertfordshire, was last seen in Ilford on December 26, 2018.

The following day she made contact with coursemates via Whatsapp. She was reported missing to police on Thursday, February 7.

Joy’s mum Carol said: “We’re broken. All of us are broken inside. She’s only a girl, she’s so loved by us and we miss her so much.

“We need your help and support out there to find Joy. Give the information out for her and let the police do their job to find my baby girl, please.

Appealing directly to Joy, she added: “All we want you to do is come forward, go to the police and talk to a police officer.

“All I want to know, baby, is that you’re alive and well and that’s it.”

Joy has links to Luton. Ilford, Battersea, Cricklewood and Stevenage.

She is described as black, of slim build, around 5ft 5in tall, with black afro-style hair which she often covers with a scarf.

Joy also wears glasses.

If you have seen Joy since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.