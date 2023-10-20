Man chased and attacked by gang of 6 in 'nasty' Houghton Regis robbery
A man was chased and attacked by a gang of men in a violent robbery in Houghton Regis.
The attack happened at around 10.30pm yesterday (Thursday) when the victim was attacked with a blunt object after being chased by around six men in Leafields.
He was forced to hand over his coat, mobile phone and a bag containing personal effects, as one of the men was believed to have a knife.
Detective Constable Kimberley Anderson, investigating, said: “This was a nasty attack and we're keen to identify those responsible. We would ask anyone who witnessed this attack or saw a similar group in the area around the time of the incident, to please come forward.”
Anyone with information can contact the police online or call 101, quoting reference 40/56946/23. You can also report via Crimestoppers anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org or on 0800 555 111.