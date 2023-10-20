One of the attackers may have had a knife

Police are appealing for witnesses

A man was chased and attacked by a gang of men in a violent robbery in Houghton Regis.

The attack happened at around 10.30pm yesterday (Thursday) when the victim was attacked with a blunt object after being chased by around six men in Leafields.

He was forced to hand over his coat, mobile phone and a bag containing personal effects, as one of the men was believed to have a knife.

Detective Constable Kimberley Anderson, investigating, said: “This was a nasty attack and we're keen to identify those responsible. We would ask anyone who witnessed this attack or saw a similar group in the area around the time of the incident, to please come forward.”