Man chased and attacked by gang of 6 in 'nasty' Houghton Regis robbery

One of the attackers may have had a knife
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:36 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses

A man was chased and attacked by a gang of men in a violent robbery in Houghton Regis.

The attack happened at around 10.30pm yesterday (Thursday) when the victim was attacked with a blunt object after being chased by around six men in Leafields.

He was forced to hand over his coat, mobile phone and a bag containing personal effects, as one of the men was believed to have a knife.

Detective Constable Kimberley Anderson, investigating, said: “This was a nasty attack and we're keen to identify those responsible. We would ask anyone who witnessed this attack or saw a similar group in the area around the time of the incident, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact the police online or call 101, quoting reference 40/56946/23. You can also report via Crimestoppers anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org or on 0800 555 111.