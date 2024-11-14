Bedfordshire Police officer. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man was left with a cut on his forehead after being chased and attacked in Luton at the weekend.

The victim was walking past a group of men arguing with each another on Saturday (November 9) at around 3.50pm in Library Road, Luton.

One of the men followed the victim on a bike before attacking him with either a knife or bladed weapon and left him with a cut on his forehead.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have been driving past and has dashcam footage is asked to contact us through our website or by calling 101 quoting reference 40/62237/24.”