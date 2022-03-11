Man chased and stabbed following Luton road traffic collision

A man in his 20s was serious injured when he was stabbed in Luton yesterday (Thursday).

Police were called just before 11.30am to reports of an incident in Farley Meadows.

It is believed that the victim was involved in a road traffic collision with a silver 04 plate Mercedes shortly before being chased and stabbed.

The man was stabbed in Farley Meadows

Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not life threatening.

Detective Sergeant Wil Taylor, investigating, said: “This was a terrible incident which took place in broad daylight in a public area, so I’m sure there are plenty of people who would have seen the collision, or the victim being chased, and we are appealing for them to contact us to help us with our enquiries.

“As a force, we are determined to do everything we can to tackle violent incidents such as this, and we are grateful for the public’s help in bringing those looking to commit such activity to justice”

If you have information or footage of the incident, please report it via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting tool or by calling 101 quoting Operation McClaren.