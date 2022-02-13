Man 'critical' after sustaining life-threatening injuries during a confrontation outside Dunstable pub

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries during a confrontation outside a Dunstable pub yesterday evening (Saturday).

Emergency services were called just before midnight, to reports that a man had been seriously injured outside the Wheatsheaf, in High Street North.

Detective Inspector Mark Butler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone with information about this incident to get in touch.

The incident took place outside the Wheatsheaf

“We know there were a number of people both inside and outside the Wheatsheaf at the time and we would urge them to contact us to help us establish the circumstances that led to this man being injured.”

A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre, or call 101. Please quote Operation Parkland.