A man has died after being hit by a lorry on the M1 in the early hours of Sunday (August 11)

Bedfordshire Police believe the man was the driver of a broken-down vehicle who had been walking along the carriageway to get help.

The incident took place on the M1 northbound between Toddington and Brogborough.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "We were called just before 2.25am on Sunday to reports of a broken-down vehicle on the M1 northbound between junctions 12 and 13. It is believed the driver of the vehicle exited to get assistance and was involved in a collision with a heavy goods vehicle while walking along the carriageway.

"Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Forensic Collisions Unit are investigating the incident and anyone with information should contact police online or via 101 quoting reference 052 of 11 August."

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman, said: "We were called at 3.09am by police to support on the M1 North 12-13. We sent Kempston [crew] but no action was taken by the fire service."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman, said: “Two rapid response vehicles and two ambulance officer vehicles were sent to the M1 near Tingrith on Sunday (August 11) following reports of a person injured on the highway. Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, a man had died at the scene.”