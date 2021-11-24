Man dies in hospital after Luton stabbing days earlier

A man who suffered a number of stab wounds during an incident in Luton has died, police have revealed this morning.

Ghulam Raja, 63, of Wentworth Avenue, Bolton, was pronounced dead in hospital on Saturday, November 20, following the incident in Dorrington Close, Luton on Monday, November 15.

His family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. His post mortem is due to take place today (Wednesday).

A 16-year-old boy from Luton has previously been charged with attempted murder in connection to the incident and remanded into custody.