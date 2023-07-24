Man driving electric vehicle which caused the death of 88-year-old pensioner in Luton is jailed

A man from Luton has been jailed for causing the death of an 88-year-old man who he collided with whilst riding a single-wheel electric vehicle.

Tudor Manolache, 39, was riding the vehicle along the pavement in Hatters Way, on September 5 last year when he collided with Leonard Bailey, who was walking in the opposite direction.

Mr Bailey was taken to hospital but died of his injuries a few weeks later. It was estimated that Manolache was travelling between 20 to 30 miles per hour when the incident occurred.

L: Tudor Manolache and R: Leonard Bailey. PICS: Bedfordshire Police

The vehicle involved was a Begode RS, an electrically powered single-wheel motor vehicle. The rider stands on it and leans in order to accelerate, brake and steer.

Manolache, of Cowper Street, Luton, was sentenced to 14 months in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to one count of causing death by careless driving and one count of causing death while uninsured/unlicensed. He will also be disqualified from driving for two years, with the ban set to start as soon as he is released from prison.

Detective Sergeant David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collisions Unit, said: “This is a precedential case as it is the first prosecution in our area resulting from a fatal collision involving a personal light electric vehicle.

“As the vehicle was propelled solely by an electric motor, it is classified as a motor vehicle which means it requires the same documentation as a car in order to be ridden on a road or public place.

“Manolache has taken full responsibility and is very remorseful for causing the collision which led to the sad death of Mr Bailey. Our thoughts remain with Mr Bailey’s family and friends.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind people that use of a personal light electric vehicle such as this, or the more common two-wheel scooter, is illegal on the road or a public place, except in official trial areas on trial vehicles.