Man extradited from US to face Luton murder charge from 18 years ago

A man has been extradited from the United States and charged with the 2001 murder of Soheil Mumtaz in Luton.

Mohammed Tabraz, 39, was extradited back to the UK yesterday (Tuesday).

Police

He was arrested and charged with murder at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday), and has been remanded into custody.

He will appear before St Albans Crown Court on Thursday (8 August).

Soheil Mumtaz, 24, was attacked in Kenilworth Road, Luton, on 4 April, 2001 and died from his injuries in hospital five days later.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit worked with the US authorities to carry out the extradition process.