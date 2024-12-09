Man fined for using disabled person’s Blue Badge to park in Dunstable

A man has been fined after he was caught using someone else’s Blue Badge to park in Dunstable.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl McCabe, formerly of Rose Walk, Houghton Regis, was spotted in May 2024 by a Central Bedfordshire Council officer in Langdale Road, Dunstable.

McCabe’s vehicle was parked on a single yellow line with a Blue Badge on the dashboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer watched McCabe securing a child in the car and asked to see the badge. McCabe initially agreed but got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston

An investigation confirmed that neither McCabe nor the child was the registered Blue Badge holder, and the badge holder was not present. He was asked to explain his actions in an Interview Under Caution but he did not attend.

McCabe was convicted at Luton Crown Court on Friday (December 6) for improper use of a disabled person’s parking badge and was fined £2,400.

Councillor John Baker, Executive Member for Finance and Highways, said: “The council’s administration agrees with the views of other councillors who say, parking enforcement is a priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This conviction and our ongoing efforts demonstrate our commitment to protecting access for genuine Blue Badge holders. Misusing these permits is not only illegal but is unfair to those who genuinely rely on them.”

He added: “We would like to remind residents that Blue Badges are for the sole use of the designated holder and unauthorised use can result in a criminal record, fines up to £1,000 and badge confiscation.”