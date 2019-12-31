Man found dead in Luton on Christmas Day named

A man who was found dead in Luton on Christmas Day has been named as Monty Chitta, 55, of St Winifreds Avenue.

Mr Chitta was found in Cardigan Street at around 7.20am on Wednesday 25 December. The death is still being treated as unexplained.

Detective Inspector Janine Graham said:

“Our thoughts are with Mr Chitta’s family and friends at such a difficult time.

“We are continuing to investigate events surrounding his death and piece together his movements throughout the evening.

“We are making really good progress with this and pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, but we would still like to hear from anyone who came across Mr Chitta in the hours prior to his death.

“We would especially like to hear from anyone who was in the Cardigan Street area, particularly if they have CCTV or dash cam footage we are not yet aware of.”

A post mortem is due to take place on Tuesday 31 December.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101 or via bedfordshire.police.uk/report

Please quote Operation Accoutrements.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.