Detectives are appealing for information following the death of the man in his 60s in Axe Close.

Police were called to the scene just after 9.05am. When officers arrived, they found the man in the road, who was believed to have been involved in a road traffic collision.

Emergency services attended, but the man was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

General view of Axe Close, Luton. (Google)

He has not yet been formally identified, but his next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Iain Macpherson from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances around this incident in which a man has lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this tragic time, and we are asking that anyone who has any information to get in touch with us.”