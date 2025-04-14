Man found in Luton street with potentially life-changing injuries

By Laura Hutchinson

Digital Editor

Published 14th Apr 2025, 16:52 BST
A man has been found with potentially life-changing injuries in a Luton street.

The man in his 40s was found outside a building in Foxglove Way after police responded to an abandoned emergency call at around 4.30am this morning (Monday, April 14).

Two woman, aged 19, who were also at the address were arrested and taken into custody.

Police remain at the scene.

Anyone who may have heard or seen something can get in touch online or via 101 quoting reference number 40 or Op Horning.

