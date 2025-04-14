Man found in Luton street with potentially life-changing injuries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been found with potentially life-changing injuries in a Luton street.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man in his 40s was found outside a building in Foxglove Way after police responded to an abandoned emergency call at around 4.30am this morning (Monday, April 14).

Two woman, aged 19, who were also at the address were arrested and taken into custody.

Police remain at the scene.

Anyone who may have heard or seen something can get in touch online or via 101 quoting reference number 40 or Op Horning.