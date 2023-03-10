A man in his 70s has died after he was hit by a bus in Luton on Monday (March 6).

Police were called around 12.08pm to reports of a collision between a bus and a pedestrian on the guided part of the busway at Hatters Way.

Emergency services attended the scene, but the pensioner was pronounced dead. Bedfordshire Police closed the road during the afternoon as they carried out their enquiries.

Did you see anything?

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit are investigating.

Sergeant Ben Heath said: “This is a tragic incident and as always, our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the victim. At this stage, it is vital that we establish what led to this fatal collision.”

He added: “If anyone travelling this route at the time of the incident has any dash cam footage that could shed some light on the circumstances in the lead up to the collision, we would like to speak to you.”