Man in critical condition after being stabbed by gang in Luton this morning

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed by a gang of men in Luton this morning.

Four or five men in their late teens to early 20s attacked the victim in Somerset Avenue at around 9.30am this morning (Friday, September 2).

Some of the men, all wearing dark clothing, fled the scene on foot towards Crawley Green Road. Detectives are also trying to trace a dark Audi that was seen leaving the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The victim, a man in his 20s, is currently in a critical condition in hospital receiving treatment.

Detective Sergeant Adam Butt, investigating, said: “This was a really shocking and violent attack. This happened in a very public area at a time of day when a lot of people are out and about. I am sure there are people out there who can help our investigation.

“Anyone capable of this level of violence needs to be taken off the streets.

“You can also give any information to Crimestoppers anonymously, if you don’t want to talk to the police.”

Anyone with any information can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting operation Operation Stirrup.