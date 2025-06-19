Man in his 20s stabbed in Luton
Police were called to a fight in Bute Street at around 10.45pm last night (Wednesday, June 18).
The victim is believed to have made his way towards Luton Railway Station then Havelock Road, before being taken to hospital. Police say his injuries are not life threatening.
The other man involved in the fight is described as 5ft 6ins, slim and between the ages of 25 and 27. He was wearing a black and grey tracksuit at the time with a red cap.
Police are carrying out high visibility patrols in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 40/34550/25 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.