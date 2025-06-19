Man in his 20s stabbed in Luton

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to a fight in Bute Street at around 10.45pm last night (Wednesday, June 18).

The victim is believed to have made his way towards Luton Railway Station then Havelock Road, before being taken to hospital. Police say his injuries are not life threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other man involved in the fight is described as 5ft 6ins, slim and between the ages of 25 and 27. He was wearing a black and grey tracksuit at the time with a red cap.

Police are carrying out high visibility patrols in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 40/34550/25 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.