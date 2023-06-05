Man in his 20s stabbed whilst sitting in vehicle in Farley Hill
He was taken to hospital for treatment
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed as he sat in his car in Farley Hill, Luton yesterday (June 3).
Bedfordshire Police were called just before 10.30pm to reports of a man being stabbed whilst sitting in a vehicle in Wilsden Avenue.
The victim, a man is his 20s, was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Anyone with information can call police on 101 or report online quoting reference 40/29536/23.