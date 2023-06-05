News you can trust since 1891
Man in his 20s stabbed whilst sitting in vehicle in Farley Hill

He was taken to hospital for treatment
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:09 BST

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed as he sat in his car in Farley Hill, Luton yesterday (June 3).

Bedfordshire Police were called just before 10.30pm to reports of a man being stabbed whilst sitting in a vehicle in Wilsden Avenue.

The victim, a man is his 20s, was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

He was injured last night
He was injured last night
Anyone with information can call police on 101 or report online quoting reference 40/29536/23.