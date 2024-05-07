Man in his 20s taken to hospital after stabbing in Luton town centre

Luckily police say he only suffered minor injuries
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 7th May 2024, 16:43 BST
Upper George Street. Picture: Google MapsUpper George Street. Picture: Google Maps
Upper George Street. Picture: Google Maps

A man in his 20s was stabbed in Luton town centre at the weekend.

The victim was attacked in Upper George Street at around 6am on Saturday (May 4). He was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The offender is described as being a light skinned black heritage man, with a stocky build. At the time, he was wearing a grey hoodie, dark blue trousers, white trainers, with a blue-coloured durag and a black rucksack.

The force said: “If anyone has any information which can assist police with their enquiries is asked to report it via our online reporting centre or call 101 quoting reference 077 of 4 May.”