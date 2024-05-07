Man in his 20s taken to hospital after stabbing in Luton town centre
Luckily police say he only suffered minor injuries
A man in his 20s was stabbed in Luton town centre at the weekend.
The victim was attacked in Upper George Street at around 6am on Saturday (May 4). He was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The offender is described as being a light skinned black heritage man, with a stocky build. At the time, he was wearing a grey hoodie, dark blue trousers, white trainers, with a blue-coloured durag and a black rucksack.
The force said: “If anyone has any information which can assist police with their enquiries is asked to report it via our online reporting centre or call 101 quoting reference 077 of 4 May.”