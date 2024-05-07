Upper George Street. Picture: Google Maps

A man in his 20s was stabbed in Luton town centre at the weekend.

The victim was attacked in Upper George Street at around 6am on Saturday (May 4). He was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The offender is described as being a light skinned black heritage man, with a stocky build. At the time, he was wearing a grey hoodie, dark blue trousers, white trainers, with a blue-coloured durag and a black rucksack.