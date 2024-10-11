Man in his 30s arrested after assault in Houghton Regis

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 09:15 BST
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia PrestonBedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
A man is in police custody after he was arrested in connection with an assault in Houghton Regis.

The victim was walking walking along Thorn Road, near Centurion Way, when he was attacked at around 10.20am yesterday (Thursday).

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody for questioning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed anything that could assist us with our investigation. We also urge anyone with potential CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward and contact us.

“Please call 101 or report online, quoting reference 40/56435/24.”

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice