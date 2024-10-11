Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man is in police custody after he was arrested in connection with an assault in Houghton Regis.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was walking walking along Thorn Road, near Centurion Way, when he was attacked at around 10.20am yesterday (Thursday).

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody for questioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed anything that could assist us with our investigation. We also urge anyone with potential CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward and contact us.

“Please call 101 or report online, quoting reference 40/56435/24.”