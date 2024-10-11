Man in his 30s arrested after assault in Houghton Regis
A man is in police custody after he was arrested in connection with an assault in Houghton Regis.
The victim was walking walking along Thorn Road, near Centurion Way, when he was attacked at around 10.20am yesterday (Thursday).
A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody for questioning.
Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed anything that could assist us with our investigation. We also urge anyone with potential CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward and contact us.
“Please call 101 or report online, quoting reference 40/56435/24.”