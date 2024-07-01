Man in his 30s dies after gun fired in Luton house
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were investigating a gunshot in Sundon Park Road on Friday – and had gone to the address in St Kilda Road at around 8.55pm as part of the investigation.
But before they entered the home a gun was fired inside, fatally injuring a man in his 30s who died at the scene despite police carrying out immediate first aid.
Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with either incident.
Superintendent Hob Hoque, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the family of the man who died at this tragic time.
“We understand the impact an incident like this can have on not just loved ones but the community more widely. The family are being supported by specialist officers and we ask the public to respect their right to privacy at this difficult time and avoid speculation.”
“A higher police presence will be in place over the coming days to carry out further investigative work and reassure the public.”
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as per standard protocol.
Anyone with information about either incident can contact police on 101 or make a report online quoting reference Operation Cetus.