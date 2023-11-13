Man in his 40s arrested in Luton after armed police cordon off roads and school locked down
A man in his 40s has been arrested in Luton as police lift cordon in the town.
Bedfordshire Police gave an update on Facebook at 4.45pm today (November 13) after people were told to avoid the area around Ramridge Road. In a post the force said: “We have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis. The cordon has now been lifted and officers are withdrawing from the area.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Armed officers were seen in the area around Ramridge Road today (Monday) as Bedfordshire Police say they found a cannabis factory nearby and warned residents to stay away from the area.
The force said: “We are responding to an incident in Ramridge Road, Luton, as we attempt to arrest a suspect. We have also discovered a cannabis factory at a residential address in the area. A cordon has been put up in the surrounding area as a precaution.”