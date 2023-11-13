Man in his 40s arrested in Luton after armed police cordon off roads and school locked down

A police cordon (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A man in his 40s has been arrested in Luton as police lift cordon in the town.

Bedfordshire Police gave an update on Facebook at 4.45pm today (November 13) after people were told to avoid the area around Ramridge Road. In a post the force said: “We have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis. The cordon has now been lifted and officers are withdrawing from the area.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed officers were seen in the area around Ramridge Road today (Monday) as Bedfordshire Police say they found a cannabis factory nearby and warned residents to stay away from the area.