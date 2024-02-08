Police road sign. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man has died after a fatal crash on the Luton and Dunstable Busway.

At around 12.30am this morning (Thursday) a bus had been travelling eastbound on the busway towards Luton, adjacent to Hatters Way, when it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian. Emergency services arrived on scene, but the pedestrian - a man in his 40s - died shortly after. His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, officers want establish the circumstances and have asked the public for any information around the moments leading up to the incident.

Detective Constable Ben Amondsen from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our sincere sympathies are with the friends and family of the man who died.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything prior to the collision, particularly any of the passengers who were on the bus as they had all left prior to police arriving.

“We are currently following lines of enquiry but need the public’s help to determine the events leading up to this tragic incident.”