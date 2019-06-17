Man in his 50s injured in Luton town centre robbery

A man in his 50s was left with "nasty" injuries following a robbery in Luton town centre.

The incident took place at around 11pm on Wednesday, June 12, in St George’s Square, Luton.

The scene of the incident

The victim was sitting on a bench outside VS Food and Wine when he was attacked from behind.

After he fell to the floor, the offenders stole his wallet before making off on foot. No description of the suspects is available.

DC Richard Marshall said: “The victim of this unprovoked attack has been left with multiple and some quite nasty injuries.

“There are often people around this part of town and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or has any other information to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 or through the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.