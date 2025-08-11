Man in his 60s left with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after fight in Luton
A man was found with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after a fight in the Bury Park area.
Officers were called around noon to reports of an argument in Bury Park Road on Friday (August 8).
They found a man in his 60s with life-threatening injuries, who was taken to hospital.
Bedfordshire Police said: “Another man, described as white, bald, of slim build and between the ages of 45 and 50, had fled the scene.
“He is believed to have been wearing glasses, a grey T-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms.”
Anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or has any footage, is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting 160 of 8 August.