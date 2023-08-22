A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in Luton yesterday (August 21).

The victim was on Alesia Road at 8.30pm when he was attacked by two men, who fled the scene in the direction of Arrow Close and Axe Close.

Both men are described as white and were wearing black clothing at the time. One suspect wore a bandana covering the lower half of his face.

DC Olivia Scarlata said: “This is a serious incident where the victim is still receiving treatment for his injuries. Knife crime is not, and will not be tolerated in our county. We remain committed to taking a firm stance against those that choose to arm themselves with deadly weapons and inflict injury on others.”

Anyone who saw the incident or was in the area during the time of the attack is asked to contact police as soon as possible. DC Scarlata added: “Your report could help us bring those responsible to justice.”