Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during break-in at his Luton home

A man sustained life-threatening injuries after being stabbed when four intruders broke into his house.

Officers are investigating the stabbing on Friday morning (June 7) in Jasmine Road, Luton, and are appealing for information from the public.

Jasmine Road, Luton Photo:Google

Just after 8.30am, police were called to a report of the stabbing. Four men broke into the victim’s house; two searched through a jewellery box, and one threatened him before stabbing him. All then ran away.

One of the men is described as black, in his early 20s and wearing a black or dark blue jacket or hoodie, and a baseball cap.

The East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and the victim was taken to hospital for emergency treatment. He remains in hospital in a life threatening condition.

A scene guard is in place while enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Craig Laws, who’s leading the investigation, said: “This is clearly a concerning incident, which has left a man with incredibly serious injuries. Our investigation is ongoing, but we are working hard to establish why this happened.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in Jasmine Road or the immediate area this morning at around 8.30am, especially if you saw a group of four men in the area, or saw anyone running away from Jasmine Road. If you live in Jasmine Road and you have CCTV, we’d also be keen to speak to you.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/32275/19. You can also report information at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

> A 38-year-old old man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody for questioning.