Man in serious condition after being stabbed and shot in Luton

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed and shot in Luton in the early hours of this morning.

Around 2am, police were called following a report that a man had been stabbed in Carlton Crescent.

Emergency services attended the scene and found a man with serious knife wounds and gunshot injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A silver car was seen driving away from the vicinity of the incident, and detectives are keen to trace this vehicle.

Officers are currently at the scene and are expected to remain there throughout the day.

Detective Inspector Iain Macpherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We have launched an investigation, and believe at this time this was a targeted incident.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area, or saw a silver car around the time of the incident. We are appealing for any mobile phone, or dashcam footage of the area, as this could help our enquiries.

“The safety of the public is our priority, and information from the local community is vital. I’d like to reassure anyone who has any information that you can speak to us in confidence, so please do come forward.”

Anyone with any information about the incident, including any mobile phone or CCTV footage, is asked to call DI Macpherson on 101 quoting Op Alfreton. You can also report information using the force’s online reporting centre.

Alternatively, report information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.