Man in serious condition after e-scooter and bus crash on Luton guided busway
A man is in hospital after an e-scooter and a bus crashed on the guided busway in Luton.
The collision happened at around 6.40am on Friday (July 5), at the end of Chaul End Lane.
The rider of the e-scooter, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition. Police are trying to piece together what happened and want to speak to anyone who was on the bus at the time of the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it, is asked to contact the police on 101 or report online – quoting reference 53 of 5 July or Operation Pegden.