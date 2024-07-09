Man in serious condition after e-scooter and bus crash on Luton guided busway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is in hospital after an e-scooter and a bus crashed on the guided busway in Luton.

The collision happened at around 6.40am on Friday (July 5), at the end of Chaul End Lane.

The rider of the e-scooter, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition. Police are trying to piece together what happened and want to speak to anyone who was on the bus at the time of the collision.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...