Man in ‘very serious condition’ after 'extremely violent' stabbing in Luton

A man in his 20s has been left in a ‘serious but stable condition’ after he was found with multiple stab wounds in Luton.

Emergency services were called to reports of a man with stab wounds in St George’s Square at around 12.40am on Saturday (May 13).

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition. Bedfordshire Police will stay in the area whilst investigations are ongoing to provide community reassurance.

Detectives from Bedfordshire Police are investigating the crime

Detective Inspector Tom Stean, who leads Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs team, said: “This is an extremely violent incident in which the victim remains in very serious condition.”

He added: “At this stage, I would like to appeal to the community for their help. We know that that area of Luton town centre is extremely busy around this time, so we would ask anyone that witnessed this violent attack or the events leading up to it, to please get in touch.”

