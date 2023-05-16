News you can trust since 1891
Man in ‘very serious condition’ after 'extremely violent' stabbing in Luton

A police presence will remain in the area while they investigate.

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 16th May 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:15 BST

A man in his 20s has been left in a ‘serious but stable condition’ after he was found with multiple stab wounds in Luton.

Emergency services were called to reports of a man with stab wounds in St George’s Square at around 12.40am on Saturday (May 13).

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition. Bedfordshire Police will stay in the area whilst investigations are ongoing to provide community reassurance.

Detectives from Bedfordshire Police are investigating the crime
Detective Inspector Tom Stean, who leads Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs team, said: “This is an extremely violent incident in which the victim remains in very serious condition.”

He added: “At this stage, I would like to appeal to the community for their help. We know that that area of Luton town centre is extremely busy around this time, so we would ask anyone that witnessed this violent attack or the events leading up to it, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact the investigation team via beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Manila.