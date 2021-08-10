Man injured after vicious gang attack in Luton town centre

The attack happened in George Street, Luton

Officers from the Luton response investigation team are appealing for information following the assault in St Georges Square.

At around 12.30am, the victim was attacked by several people and l;ater taken to hospital with his injuries.

Three men, two aged in their late teens and one in his 20s, all from Luton, were arrested in connection to this incident and later bailed.

PC Callum Watson, investigating, said: “We are following several lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this incident and we believe this was witnessed by a number of people who have not yet come forward.

“We would like to encourage anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed it or has any information about this incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about this assault can contact police by visiting the online reporting centre or by calling 101, quoting reference number 40/41658/21.