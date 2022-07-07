Man injured in 'unprovoked attack' in a Luton shop

A man was assaulted in an ‘unprovoked attack’ in a Luton shop.

Bedfordshire Police are investigating after the victim was approached by another man in Euro Halal Cash and Carry on Dunstable Road, shortly before 2pm on Monday (July 4).

After a verbal altercation, the offender punched the victim and hit him with what is believed to be a key or small implement. He then fled the scene.

Euro Halal Cash and Carry on Dunstable Road

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

A man in his 50s has since been arrested and bailed on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Detective Constable James Holohan, investigating, said: “This is a concerning and unprovoked incident which targeted an entirely innocent man.

“We would like to speak with anyone in the area at the time who may have information which can help our enquiries.”

Anyone with information or footage is urged to report it via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting tool or by calling 101, quoting reference 40/38429/22.