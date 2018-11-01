Man issued with community order for threats against Luton school, the latest court reports from Luton Magistrates

The latest results of court hearings at Luton Magistrates Court

On October 10

> Sebastian Moskal aged 35 of no fixed address, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months and fined a total of £215 for possessing a Stanley blade lock knife at Luton airport on October 8 and stealing a mobile phone in Luton on September 22.

> Ms Christine Jeffries aged 35 of Hurst Way, Luton, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and fined a total of £20 for assault on a woman on September 11 in Luton.

> Yasir Mohammad aged 34 of Crawley Green Road, Luton, was fined a total of £120 and conditionally discharged for 18 months for damaging property in Luton on March 22.

> Mr Marian Cristea aged 28 of Wellington Street, Luton, was fined a total of £115 and received three penalty points for speeding on Park Viaduct on Luton on September 22 last year. He was also fined a further £470 and received an extra six penalty points for speeding on the M1 over 30mph above the speed limit and carrying four passengers in the rear of the vehicle, putting them in danger of injury on August 15 last year.

> Jonathan James aged 48 of Leighton Road, Toddington, was disqualified from driving for two months and fined a total of £1,350 for refusing to reveal the identity of the driver of his car believed to have committed an offence. He was also fined a further £385 and received three penalty points for speeding on the M25 on December 13.

> Abdul Matin aged 43 of Jasmine Road, Sundon Park, was fined a total of £195 and received a total of six penalty points for two counts of speeding on November 30 and December 10.

> Mrs Weronika Szydowska aged 31, of Bishopscote Road, Luton, was fined a total of £165 and received three penalty points for speeding on London Road, Luton on January 12.

> Ionut Carare aged 22 of Shelley Road, Luton, was fined a total of £515 and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink driving, and driving without insurance and a licence on Selbourne Road, Luton on August 11.

> Sahir Iqbal aged 36 of Williton Road, Luton, was made the subject of a community order and fined a total of £370 for racially aggravated threats and offensive phone calls to people at Ramridge primary school in Luton in February this year.