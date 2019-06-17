Man jailed after being spotted carrying knife by Luton schoolchildren

A man who was spotted by a group of Luton schoolchildren carrying a knife has been jailed.

Abdul Matin, 44, of Jasmine Road, Luton, was jailed for six months for driving offences, as well as possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Frederick Street, Luton

At around 8.40am on February 12, Matin was seen by a group of children of their way to school leaning into his car in Frederick Street, Luton, while carrying a knife.

Matin then got into his car and drove off down Frederick Street and on to Havelock Road.

Subsequent checks showed Matin was banned from driving at the time and not insured to drive the car.

At Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday) he was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison after being found guilty of possession of a bladed article in a public place, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

PC Paul Mahon, who led the investigation, said: “This was a frightening episode for the young witnesses who saw Matin.

“We will not tolerate people carrying a knife in Bedfordshire. Carrying a knife has serious consequences.

“Not only do you risk a hefty fine and jail sentence just for carrying one, you are also more likely to become a victim of knife crime yourself.”

If you have any information about knife crime you can call police on 101 or report it via the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111