Man jailed following Luton burglary

A man captured burgling a house in Luton on a covert CCTV camera has been jailed.

Dean Cullen, 34, of no fixed abode, was jailed for three years and four months after pleading guilty to burgling a house in Farley Hill in Luton in December last year.

Dean Cullen - CCTV

Although denying involvement in the burglary when arrested and interviewed by police, Cullen subsequently pleaded guilty to stealing cameras and a games console from the property.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Monday (12 March).

Detective Constable Scott Hannam, from Bedfordshire Police’s Serious & Complex Investigation Team, said: “This sentence serves a reminder to offenders thinking of burgling in Bedfordshire that they will be caught and brought to justice: as a force we are committed to apprehending these people.

“Cullen will now be spending a significant amount of time behind bars as a result of his actions, and we hope he spends this time reflecting on his behaviour.

“Burglary is a damaging crime which goes far beyond the items that are stolen, and we always urge people to take steps to prevent the likelihood of becoming a victim.”

Bedfordshire Police’s website has number of burglary prevention tips.

Anyone with information on a crime is asked to contact the force via its online reporting centre or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 55 111.