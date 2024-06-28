Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A predator who raped a lone woman in Luton four decades ago has been jailed after new technology linked his DNA to the crime.

Michael Elksnis was this week found guilty of rape at Luton Crown Court. He was sentenced to five years behind bars and put on the sex offenders register.

Elksnis, 69 of Grat Yarmouth, had approached a woman in the early hours of August 20, 1981, trying to strike up a conversation with her.

But he followed her as she tried to make her way home, repeatedly asking her to go home with him and refusing to take no for an answer when she told him to leave her alone.

Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston

He then offered to help her find a taxi – leading her up an alleyway on the pretence he was taking her to a taxi rank. But once in the alley, he raped her.

His victim reported the attack to police and forensic samples were taken. And as part of an ongoing operation to tackle historic rape and sexual assaults, the evidence was re-examined decades later – and a match made to Elksnis’ DNA.

Detective Sergeant Jo Goodson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a predatory attack by a man who saw an opportunity to prey on a lone woman.

“Elksnis was able to continue living his life for years while his victim suffered from the lasting effects of being a victim of rape.

“No one is above the law, and hopefully cases like this should demonstrate that we leave no stone unturned when it comes to relentlessly pursuing perpetrators – no matter how long ago the crime took place.

“I commend the victim for her bravery throughout the case, and having to relive this four decades later.

“This is the latest successful conviction under Operation Painter and our specialist detectives will continue to utilise scientific advancements and developments in forensic science to review historic cases such as this and ensure sexual predators are brought to justice.”

Bedfordshire Police has a significant focus on tackling perpetrators of male violence against women and girls (MVAWG) and is working with other organisations to support and improve women’s safety across the county.

Victims of rape and sexual assault can receive support and guidance from Bedfordshire Police and its partner agencies, including the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) and Bedford Domestic Abuse Partnership (BDAP), as well as support through the criminal investigation process.

Reports of sexual assault, even if non-recent, can be made to the police by calling 101 or online. Always call 999 in an emergency.