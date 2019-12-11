Man jailed for racially motivated attack in Luton

A 36-year-old man has been jailed after he was found guilty of a racially motivated attack in Luton in January, last year.

Steven Hardacre, of no fixed address, was sentenced to a total of 18 months imprisonment at Luton Crown Court today (Wednesday, December 11) following a trial.

Steven Hardacre

On 3 January 2018 a woman was in her car at traffic lights in Luton when Hardacre stopped his van next to her and began shouting abuse at her.

The victim informed him that she had a child in a car with her, but Hardacre continue his abuse then showed her a knife and threatened her with it.

Shortly after, at the next set of traffic lights, he was in front of her, stuck in traffic when he purposely reversed into her vehicle a number of times causing damage.

Hardacre, previously of Farley Hill Road, Luton, was arrested a few days later and was found to be in possession of a knife. It has also transpired that he was disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

He denied any involvement in the incident but was found guilty of racially aggravated harassment, possession of a knife, criminal damage and dangerous driving.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months – with the ban to start after he completes his sentence.

Detective Constable Amy Hawkes, who dealt with the investigation at court, said: “Hardacre targeted an innocent victim with his vile abuse. He caused tremendous distress when he shouted at her and threatened her when in stationary traffic.

“He also showed no regard for a safety of a child in also present during this incident when he reversed the van into the victim’s vehicle.

“Hardacre belongs behind bars where he hopefully reflect on his unacceptable behaviour.”

Bedfordshire Police won’t tolerate any form of abuse and is encouraging victims to come forward. If you believe you are being targeted because of your ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation please report it to the police online or by calling 101.