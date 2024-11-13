Barze Faesal. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A man has been jailed for his ‘terrifying and vengeful campaign’ against his ex-partner which ended with him stabbing her near a school in Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been waiting with a knife to attack her after stalking her around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim told officers how he had been coercive and controlling whilst she was in a relationship with him and that she had been ‘consumed with fear’.

He relentlessly pursued her despite making several attempts to flee him and the relationship.

In August, Faesal, 29, of fixed address, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, threats to kill and stalking. He had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article.

At Luton Crown Court today (Wednesday), he was sentenced to 21 years in prison, with a further five years on license.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her Honour Judge Jane Hunter said that the victim ‘sought refuge around the country’ – but Faesal ‘repeatedly tracked down her whereabouts and caused her to fear for her own safety’. He said Faesal was ‘high risk and of serious harm’.

Detective Superintendent Emma Pitts, Head of the Bedfordshire Police Public Protection Unit said: "This was an horrific attack on a woman who was targeted in broad daylight by a man who refused to believe their relationship was over.

“During their relationship the victim lived in fear, and even when she tried to leave the relationship, that fear followed her as Faesal continued to stalk and abuse her, before carrying out his vicious attack.”

She added: “Domestic abuse and violence in any form is unacceptable, and we are committed to bringing perpetrators to justice. No woman ever deserves to feel unsafe, and they should be able to leave a relationship without fear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand how difficult it is for victims of domestic abuse to come forward but we are here to help.

“We have a number of specialist trained officers who can support you through any criminal proceedings with respect and care, and we work with a number of partner organisations who can offer guidance and stepping stones to help rebuild your future.”