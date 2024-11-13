Man jailed for stabbing ex-partner in ‘horrific attack’ outside Luton primary school
Barze Faesal was arrested on May 21 of this year after he had stabbed a woman in Dunstable Road.
He had been waiting with a knife to attack her after stalking her around the country.
The victim told officers how he had been coercive and controlling whilst she was in a relationship with him and that she had been ‘consumed with fear’.
He relentlessly pursued her despite making several attempts to flee him and the relationship.
In August, Faesal, 29, of fixed address, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, threats to kill and stalking. He had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article.
At Luton Crown Court today (Wednesday), he was sentenced to 21 years in prison, with a further five years on license.
Her Honour Judge Jane Hunter said that the victim ‘sought refuge around the country’ – but Faesal ‘repeatedly tracked down her whereabouts and caused her to fear for her own safety’. He said Faesal was ‘high risk and of serious harm’.
Detective Superintendent Emma Pitts, Head of the Bedfordshire Police Public Protection Unit said: "This was an horrific attack on a woman who was targeted in broad daylight by a man who refused to believe their relationship was over.
“During their relationship the victim lived in fear, and even when she tried to leave the relationship, that fear followed her as Faesal continued to stalk and abuse her, before carrying out his vicious attack.”
She added: “Domestic abuse and violence in any form is unacceptable, and we are committed to bringing perpetrators to justice. No woman ever deserves to feel unsafe, and they should be able to leave a relationship without fear.
“We understand how difficult it is for victims of domestic abuse to come forward but we are here to help.
“We have a number of specialist trained officers who can support you through any criminal proceedings with respect and care, and we work with a number of partner organisations who can offer guidance and stepping stones to help rebuild your future.”