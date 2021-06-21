Man jailed for stabbing Luton dog and driving over it in his van

Deon Ellis has been jailed for over two years after brutally attacking the dog

Deon Ellis, 32, of no fixed address, was found guilty of both theft and criminal damage in relation to the dog attack last summer.

On the 23 June 2020, at around 10pm, in Dewsbury Road, Luton, Ellis threatened a man with a knife and the victim ran off, leaving his pet dog behind.

Witnesses reported Ellis grabbing and lifting the dog by its collar before leaving the scene.

Later that evening, near the Pytchley Court shops in Corby, a witness heard a painful yelp by a dog and saw Ellis driving towards it, before he swerved the van to make sure he hit the animal.

The dog was able to escape and officers located it the next day. They took it to the vets, where the animal was found to have multiple knife wounds. Blood was also recovered from Ellis’ van.

Despite the extent of its injuries, the injured dog has made a good recovery.

On Friday, June 18, at Huntingdon Crown Court, Ellis was jailed for two years and four months.

Detective Constable Helen Pecorini, who investigated the case, said: “This was a targeted incident where Ellis went out of his way to cause fear and distress to the owner and his dog.

“This was a despicable and heartless attack which I am sure will shock many people. I am glad that we have been able to catch Ellis and bring him to justice for this awful, awful attack against a defenceless animal.

“Anyone committing violence or cruelty towards dogs or any other animal will face police action and this type of violence will absolutely not be tolerated.”