Man left with fractured eye socket following 'nasty assault' in Luton

The victim was approached by two men in the early hours of the morning
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 09:45 BST

A man has been left with significant injuries after he was assaulted by two men in Luton last week.

At 2.30am on Friday (August 4), the victim was seriously assaulted on the corner of Stoneygate Road and Dunstable Road when he was approached by two men. The suspects are said to be of Mediterranean heritage, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins, in their early 20s, and were wearing sweatshirts and jogging bottoms at the time.

PC David Bradwell said: “This was a nasty assault that has left the victim with a fractured eye socket, and significant head and back injuries injuries.”

He added: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this or lives nearby and captured anything on ring doorbell or CCTV to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online here, quoting 40/41884/23.