Man left with ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ and 3 others seriously injured in crash near Luton

Published 11th Jun 2025, 11:47 BST
Four people have been injured after a two-car crash in Toddington.

The crash between a silver Vauxhall Astra travelling towards Luton and a Kia Rio travelling towards Toddington happened near the Stockwell Farm Road junction at around 11.15pm on Tuesday, June 10.

One man in his 20s was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and a teenager was also taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

Two others, both in their teens, were seriously injured.

Bedfordshire Police said: “If anyone has information or dashcam footage of the incident please contact us online or call 101 quoting reference 40/32792/25.”

