Man left with serious injuries after being attacked with ‘long pole or baseball bat’ in Luton
A man has been left with ‘serious injuries’ after being attacked by two men in Luton yesterday (Monday).
The victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted on the junction of Arundel Road and Dunstable Road at around 2.30pm with what is believed to be a long pole or baseball bat.
Emergency services were on the scene and the victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. The attackers are described as being two men; one of whom is described as a young man of South Asian heritage with a beard. Both men were seen wearing dark tracksuits and face coverings. They ran towards Dunstable Road before making off in a grey Vauxhall Astra.
Now police want witnesses to come forward. Detective Sergeant Flaminia Romita from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gang unit said: “We do not tolerate violence on our streets, full stop. This was an utterly violent attack using a baseball bat-like weapon, and a man is now sadly in hospital with serious injuries.
“His family should not be in this situation, his friends should not be in this situation and our community should not be in this situation. The ripple effects of violence do not just stop at the offender or the victim, there is everlasting damage and unimaginable impact.
“It is vital witnesses come forward so that we can get the information needed to locate the people responsible, and ensure they are brought to justice.” Anyone with information can contact the police here or call 101, quoting reference CAD 233 of 27 November.