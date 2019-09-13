Man left with serious injuries after collision with car in Bury Park

A man has been left with serious injuries after a road traffic collision in Luton this week.

At around 10pm on Wednesday, police were called to reports a grey Vauxhall Insignia had collided with a pedestrian on Dunstable Road.

Policing

Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt James Wood from the Beds, Cambs and Herts road policing unit said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the short time before, and in particular if anyone has dashcam footage.

"This information will help us establish what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Wood on 101 quoting reference Op Quintrell.