Man left with 'serious injuries' after crashing e-scooter in Luton while fleeing police

Police were called to reports of suspicious behaviour in the town
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read

A man has been arrested in Luton after he was involved in a scooter collision while trying to flee from police.

At 11.31pm on Thursday, August 11, police were called to reports of suspicious behaviour in Lancrets Path.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: “Officers attended and the suspect made off on an e-scooter which was then involved in a collision.”

A 44-year-old man suffered serious, but not life-threatening or changing injuries, and was taken to hospital for treatment. The force explained: “He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, and possession of offensive weapons.

“As is standard protocol with any police incident involving a serious injury, we have referred the matter to the independent Officer for Police Conduct for review.”