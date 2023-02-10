Man left with serious injuries after stabbing by two masked attackers in Luton

A man was left with serious injuries after being stabbed by two masked men in The Severalls, Luton.

The incident occurred at around 7pm, on February 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim, who was stabbed in the ankle, taken to hospital and treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attack on February 2

The two suspects wore masks and dark clothing. They were armed with a sharp object, golf clubs and baseball bats. Their vehicle is believed to have been a silver / grey Nissan Juke or BMW.

PC Thomas Walter, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward to support our investigation and help identify the suspects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Those who work and live in the area with CCTV equipment, may have captured crucial evidence. If this is the case, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should report it via beds.police.uk/ro/report or call 101 - crime reference number 40/6210/23.